‘American Chopper’: Meet Paul Teutul’s Son, Dan, Who Took Over Father’s Original Building Company
When “American Chopper” figurehead Paul Teutul Sr. became focused on bikes, his son took over Orange County Ironworks and turned it into “an empire.”. According to his website, Dan Teutul restructured Orange County Iron into Orange County Ironworks in 2004. The same year, Dan Teutul started a structural steel erection company called Gabriel Steel Erectors, Inc. Both companies complement the steel pieces’ design, fabrication, and erection.outsider.com
