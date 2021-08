Things are going great with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. It’s not necessarily the on-camera smooching or the recreation of the OG Bennifer hand-on-bum moment from the 2002 music video 2002 “Jenny from the Block.” Instead, it’s their outfits. Yesterday, while heading to a Los Angeles mall, the two sported relatively simple looks: Affleck, with his chiseled, grisly jaw, wore aviator glasses, a black button-up, and a pair of dark grey jeans. Lopez also opted for sunglasses and chose a black sleeveless turtleneck and body-skimming skirt with a flared hem from the Tom Ford fall 2020 collection. For a hint of haute elevation, she wore Christian Louboutin pumps and carried a Hermès Birkin bag. And, of course, Jenny being Jenny, she donned her classic hoop earrings.