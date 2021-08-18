'Long-haulers' in the Chippewa Valley fight to make sense of mysterious symptoms

EAU CLAIRE — Tracy Miller initially had a mild case of COVID-19.

Miller, 40, of Chippewa Falls contracted the virus in late November. Her first sign: On Thanksgiving, she couldn’t taste her dinner. On Friday she woke up and realized she couldn’t smell or taste anything.

Miller tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. For the next several days, her only symptoms were intense fatigue and shortness of breath, she said — she could only stay awake for a couple hours before needing to go back to bed.

After a few days, Miller recovered and went back to work as a private caregiver. But it wasn’t until a few months later in February that the long-term, more mysterious symptoms started.

She now uses an inhaler because she still has trouble catching her breath after long walks or other physical activity. Perfume, a hobby Miller deeply enjoys, is out of reach for now, she says — it all just smells of chemicals to her nose.

Foods that she enjoyed before COVID-19 now taste strange and off-putting. “The only pop I can drink is root beer, because everything else tastes like gas fumes,” Miller said. “There are a few things I can’t eat anymore, like prime rib. If wet dog had a taste, that’s what it would taste like.”

She’s also fought more frightening symptoms. In February Miller went to a local emergency department with severe chest pain. An electrocardiogram, stress test and echocardiogram showed no problems, but she still experiences occasional chest pain.

Joint pain, body aches and fatigue also linger, Miller said. “I have to take an Ibuprofen almost every day because my joints hurt so much. So far the tests have come back and everything’s fine. So it’s been a rough road ... if everything’s coming out fine, why do I feel like this?”

Miller is one of Wisconsin’s many “long-haulers” — people who were infected with COVID-19 but, even after recovering, are experiencing mysterious, lingering symptoms.

Also called post-COVID syndrome or long COVID, the condition likely affects tens of thousands of Americans.

Early studies have offered different estimates of the percentage of COVID patients who go on to develop long-haul symptoms. A World Health Organization report in March cited early studies that estimated about 10% of people who test positive may have symptoms for three months or longer, and that 30% of COVID patients said they had persistent symptoms after nine months.

“We’re seeing a number of reports of people having severe fatigue, headaches, vertigo, difficulties with cognition, cardio-respiratory fitness,” said Dr. Gregory Poland, an infectious diseases expert and head of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group, in a call with reporters earlier this year. “I think what we’re going to find out is that not all, but a large portion (of symptoms) are likely to relate to the significant cellular-level damage that this virus can cause ... we’re going to need to study those (long-term symptoms) as vigorously as we did the acute symptoms.”

Symptoms range from minor to ‘debilitating’

Paula Cooper, 45, of Eau Claire tested positive for COVID-19 in November 2020. In the next 24 hours after her test, Cooper lost her sense of taste and smell and developed a fever, chills, body aches, ear pain, fatigue and a sunburned sensation on her skin.

Two weeks later she had largely recovered, but the fatigue continued, along with brain fog and a consistent sensation of pressure in her head.

“I would try to push through activities like work or normal household chores and just get worn out,” Cooper said. “It was like taking two steps forward and one step back.”

In April, Cooper and her family noticed that her brain fog was worsening. That month her fatigue seemed to intensify too. She’s had a few episodes of sharp chest pain, which “thankfully” resolve after about 30 seconds, and shortness of breath.

In May Cooper began experiencing sudden-onset vertigo, “the kind that makes the room appear to be spinning and your eyes involuntarily shake,” Cooper said. It made driving difficult. “That was very debilitating.”

Cooper’s physicians couldn’t definitively say her symptoms are due to long-haul COVID, but they can’t rule it out, she said. She eventually was accepted into Mayo Clinic Health System’s COVID long-hauler clinic in Rochester, Minn.

The ripple effects of long-haul COVID, for Cooper, aren’t just physical. Some family and friends didn’t initially understand why she couldn’t attend some gatherings or events because of her symptoms. Others worry for her.

“While struggling with long COVID and feeling back to my normal, I definitely felt depressed,” Cooper said. “I didn’t want to be a burden on anyone.”

Miller said the most frustrating part about her post-COVID symptoms is losing her sense of taste and smell.

At one point, a minor air fryer accident in her kitchen caused part of the appliance to melt, but it took her several minutes to notice, she said: “There was smoke everywhere, and I couldn’t smell it.”

Condition is confusing, disheartening for patients

The symptoms of long-haul COVID can be baffling, impacting multiple different organ systems.

“All these things just pop up and there’s no explanation for it,” Miller said. “People are probably thinking that it’s all in your head. No, this is really how I feel.”

Mild or moderate COVID-19 lasts about two weeks for most people. Most recover. Others’ symptoms linger, even when they’re no longer testing positive.

Long-haul COVID doesn’t seem to be linked to more serious cases of COVID, or even linked to people who have risk factors like high blood pressure or diabetes, according to Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital. The condition can happen in people who only have mild symptoms to begin with.

A Mayo Clinic Health System study on long-haulers, published in May, found that of 100 people suffering from long-haul COVID, three-quarters hadn’t been hospitalized with the virus. The most common symptoms in the study were fatigue (80%), respiratory problems (59%) and neurological problems (59%).

More than one-third of the people in the Mayo Clinic study said they had difficulty “performing basic activities of daily living,” the researchers wrote. Only one-third of the patients had returned to work. Most were younger than 65.

At its root, long-haul COVID remains a mystery.

Johns Hopkins Hospital says the condition could stem from “organ damage, a persistent inflammatory or autoimmune response or another reason.”

There are glimmers of hope. Some patients, like Cooper, have found long-hauler clinics at large hospitals, where they can see specialists and experts tasked with making sense of their symptoms — though those clinics aren’t common or easily accessible for many patients yet.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said it’s contacting about 30,000 Wisconsin residents who have been tested for COVID-19 about participating in a survey on long-haul COVID. The survey will help inform the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the condition, according to the DHS’ website. (People with questions about the survey can email DHSCOVIDPublicHealthSurvey@dhs.wisconsin.gov.)

Searching for definitive answers can be frustrating for long-haul patients. But Cooper said her doctors have eked out some information: In her case, they’ve ruled out several autoimmune diseases, including lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

“I am hopeful because it seems as I continue to follow up, there are more recommendations and resources on how to manage the long lasting symptoms,” Cooper said.

She’s also found solidarity in a Facebook group for Wisconsin COVID long-haulers, of which Miller is also a member: “Even being part of the Facebook group is good therapy.”

Other long-haulers may soon be able to qualify for disability benefits. President Joe Biden’s administration recently announced that some cases of long-haul COVID will qualify as a disability under federal laws, “if it substantially limits one or more major life activities,” the Department of Health and Human Services announced.

For Miller, a lack of research about long-haul COVID means hope is one of the only options.

“As far as my taste or smell goes, the doctors say they don’t know much … there’s research being done and that they can’t give you a timeframe,” Miller said. “We’re hoping someday it’ll come back.”