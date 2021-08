This season has been a poor one for Kevin Newman at the plate. Entering Tuesday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Newman had a .578 OPS through 114 games. It is the lowest OPS among qualified hitters in MLB, and if he ended the season with that mark, it would be the 20th-worst single-season OPS in team history. He has a meager .266 on-base percentage, which is the third-lowest in baseball and would be the 11th-worst in franchise history.