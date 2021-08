Guilt trips and hurt feelings on the ACC's side aren't going to get ND to join. You need to make them a great deal that allows them to still have a national schedule. Otherwise, the ACC should just live up to the arrangement without acting like it is ruining us, because it's not. I say we move on from ND full membership and do things to make our conference better. Let's start by playing more conference games: 10. If expansion is in order, then let's do it. I'd rather deal with BigVII schools who would love to be a member than grovel before Notre Dame. I respect and understand their call for independence. But let's not act so desperate to keep begging for it.