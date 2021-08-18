Cancel
A's Pitcher Chris Bassitt Carted Off After Being Struck in Head by Line Drive

Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt is on the way to the hospital after taking a line drive to the head Tuesday night. It was the bottom of the second inning when White Sox batter Brian Goodwin slammed a 100.1 mph ball, only for it to squarely connect with the right side of Bassitt's face. The 32-year-old was moving around, and according to the team's public relations department, he "is conscious and aware."

Larry Brown Sports

Chris Bassitt suffered fractured cheekbone and jawbone

Oakland A's pitcher Chris Bassitt was hit in the head with a line drive on Tuesday night, and he suffered significant injuries as a result. Fortunately, it sounds like the right-hander is expected to make a full recovery. Bassitt sustained a fractured cheekbone and upper jawbone, according to MLB Network's...
Bassitt out of hospital after liner strikes face

CHICAGO -- In the second inning of Tuesday's 9-0 loss to the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, A's starter Chris Bassitt was hit in the face with a line drive and had to be carted off of the field. Bassitt gave up singles to Eloy Jiménez and Yoán Moncada...
Melvin: Bassitt having surgery Tuesday, looks 'so much better'

Chris Bassitt is undergoing facial surgery Tuesday, Athletics manager Bob Melvin announced Monday on MLB Network Radio. "I just talked to him this morning, and he's gonna have the surgery tomorrow," Melvin said. "I'll tell ya what -- he looks so much better in the last couple of days. And I know he's encouraged and feels pretty good about where it's going."
