A's Pitcher Chris Bassitt Carted Off After Being Struck in Head by Line Drive
Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt is on the way to the hospital after taking a line drive to the head Tuesday night. It was the bottom of the second inning when White Sox batter Brian Goodwin slammed a 100.1 mph ball, only for it to squarely connect with the right side of Bassitt's face. The 32-year-old was moving around, and according to the team's public relations department, he "is conscious and aware."www.chatsports.com
