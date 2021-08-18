Lions begin title defense behind Pearman’s arm and stout defense

The Cody Bronc Football team was back in action on Monday for the first time this season as they prepare for the 2021 campaign. The Broncs are coming off a 2020 State Championship and will, no doubt, have a target on their backs entering the year. Cody is as hungry as ever as they get set and are elated to be back on the gridiron. Yesterday, I took a look at the 2021 Wyoming Football.com preview, today hear from Head Coach Matt McFadden to get you ready for the new year. The start of fall football is like Christmas day for Coach McFadden and in this interview we talk everything from being back on the gridiron, what the early season has in store, pre-season rankings, team captains, earning their stripes and who sports the best mullet. who talks about what he’s seen from the team, from summer camps to now.