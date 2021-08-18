Pell City School board approves tax referendum for November

PELL CITY — The Pell City School Board has approved a tax referendum for a five mill increase in the city’s school attendance zone. During a regular meeting Tuesday, the board approved the resolution asking the St. Clair County Commission to hold an election Nov. 16 to decide on the increase. If approved, the increase would raise school related property taxes by 50 cents per every one hundred dollars of the assessed value of property in the schools attendance zone, which includes Pell City, Riverside and various unincorporated areas in southern St. Clair County.