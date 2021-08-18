Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pell City, AL

Pell City School board approves tax referendum for November

Anniston Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePELL CITY — The Pell City School Board has approved a tax referendum for a five mill increase in the city’s school attendance zone. During a regular meeting Tuesday, the board approved the resolution asking the St. Clair County Commission to hold an election Nov. 16 to decide on the increase. If approved, the increase would raise school related property taxes by 50 cents per every one hundred dollars of the assessed value of property in the schools attendance zone, which includes Pell City, Riverside and various unincorporated areas in southern St. Clair County.

www.annistonstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Pell City, AL
Pell City, AL
Government
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payroll Tax#Property Taxes#City Limits#City High#Tax Cut#Pell City School#Pell City Council#English#Pell City High Rrb#Pell City High School Ffa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Clay Travis: Rachel Nichols tried to keep up with wokeism and still got canceled

Veteran reporter Rachel Nichols became another victim on ESPN’s growing list of cancellations. As ESPN picked up the pace on covering race over sports, Nichols kept up with the increasingly woke company and fed the right buzz words through a face covering on Zoom interviews. From the jump, she proved to be all in with posturing, blindly supporting the BLM movement and the NBA’s hypocrisy related to China’s human right laws.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy