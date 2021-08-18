Cancel
College Sports

These would replace buy games

By Sunsetunderground
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat would save each school $1 - $2 million right there. There are so many ways this could increase revenue. TV , gates, no buy games. I think the alliance would come up with an amount of games that would make sense financially and for tv time slots wise. They will also control the playoff structure. They could have a minimum P4 games to make it or Champions only if they want. Make it work to their advantage kinda like Snakey tried to do for the SEC.

