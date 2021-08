With still a few months to go before the popular Paramount Network series returns, “Yellowstone” fans are finding new ways to get their western fix. It has been almost a year since the third season of “Yellowstone” came to an end. In order to keep the “Yellowstone” spirit alive and well, fans are turning to different avenues to discuss their favorite show. Numerous social media sites and online forums have become the place to be for fans of the show. You can also find a plethora of “Yellowstone” content right here at Outsider. The modern western drama has become a cultural phenomenon through its first three seasons. The show’s already massive fan base continues to grow as more and more people discover the Dutton Ranch. The show is so well-liked that it has already spawned two spinoffs that are currently in the works. “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” is already in the filming process and “6666” shouldn’t be too far behind. Both shows are heavily anticipated by fans of the “Yellowstone” universe.