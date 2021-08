This week on our favorite show, Rich Women Doing Things, the rich women do things. They reveal that their husbands have acrylic nails on one hand so that it’s easier to play the guitar, and when they share a photo of said hand with the howling group, it looks just like John Travolta in the Hairspray movie. They come down to dinner at a friend’s house wearing a Gucci ensemble that looks like it was knitted by 20 dozen spiders rolling on Molly and probably cost $20,000. For dinner at a friend’s house. They show off their vintage Cartier bracelets and refuse to tell their friends how much they were worth though they could probably use them to pay off the student loans for the current graduating class of Sarah Lawrence University.