Dalton dealing with hype surrounding Bears QB Fields
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - Quarterback Andy Dalton has the support of Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy even if it’s apparent the allegiance of fans at Soldier Field rests elsewhere. The Bears have a unique quarterback situation with popular rookie Justin Fields not expected to win the starting spot away from Dalton for opening day despite eye-opening play in the first preseason game, a 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.www.fox32chicago.com
Comments / 0