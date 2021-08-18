Dalton dealing with hype surrounding Bears QB Fields

The Chicago Bears beat the Miami Dolphins 20-13 in their NFL preseason opener on Saturday and Bears Now host Harrison Graham is here to take a look at some Bears winners and losers from the game. Justin Fields is the biggest winner of the Bears vs. Dolphins game as he had 2 touchdowns and no turnovers. Love Da Bears?! Subscribe for daily videos covering the latest Chicago Bears news, rumors & much more: https://www.youtube.com/BearsNow?sub_... Chicago Bears preseason games shouldn’t cause major overreactions but Justin Fields balled out against the Dolphins while current starting QB Andy Dalton was pretty average in his 2 series of work.