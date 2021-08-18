Cancel
Dalton dealing with hype surrounding Bears QB Fields

By AP NEWS
Fox 32 Chicago
Cover picture for the articleLAKE FOREST, Ill. - Quarterback Andy Dalton has the support of Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy even if it’s apparent the allegiance of fans at Soldier Field rests elsewhere. The Bears have a unique quarterback situation with popular rookie Justin Fields not expected to win the starting spot away from Dalton for opening day despite eye-opening play in the first preseason game, a 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

