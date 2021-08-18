Cancel
Corvallis, OR

Benton County requires face coverings indoors and in crowded outdoor settings - like Reser

By News Staff
nbc16.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORVALLIS, Ore. - The Benton County Board of Commissioners, acting in their capacity as the Board of Health, issued Order #D2021-063 Tuesday (Aug. 17, 2021). Effective immediately, the order requires all individuals ages 5 and above, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face coverings when in indoor public settings and in outdoor public settings where a physical distance of six feet cannot be maintained.

nbc16.com

