Burke County, NC

Flash Flood Warning issued for Burke, McDowell by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 21:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Burke; McDowell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Burke County in western North Carolina Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina * Until 100 AM EDT. * At 954 PM EDT, Heavy rainfall has ended across Burke and McDowell counties. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen, but very little additional rainfall is expected. However, it will take several hours for excessive runoff to subside and for area streams to crest and recede. Therefore, please do not let your guard down and avoid all low-lying areas adjacent to streams. Do NOT cross flooded roadways as those roadways may have been damaged by swift currents. Avoid all low-water crossings as flood waters can rise quickly and without warning. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that may continue to experience flooding include Morganton, Marion, Longview, Valdese, Salem, Icard, Drexel, Hildebran, Connelly Springs, Rutherford College, Glen Alpine, Rhodhiss, South Mountains State Park, Lake James State Park, Lake James, Lake Rhodhiss, Hickory Regional Airport, Oak Hill, Dysartsville and Nebo. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

