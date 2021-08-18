Film following local blacksmith reaches more than 70 countries, territories
The 2018 documentary, “Blacksmith,” centered on resident blacksmith at Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum Rob Flurry, now can be streamed internationally. Since its premiere, “Blacksmith” has been streamed by viewers in more than 70 countries and territories worldwide and was chosen this year for streaming on Smart TV apps such as GuideDoc, Filmzie and Flexnet TV, according to a news release.www.beaumontenterprise.com
Comments / 0