Francis Marion University to require masks for everyone in indoor, public spaces

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Schools has announced that one of its schools will temporarily close due to a number of COVID-19 cases there. School officials said Wednesday that due to the number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID and the high number of student quarantines, Graham A. Barden Elementary will need to close the school immediately for face-to-face instruction until September 7. The school will shift to remote learning during this time. School officials said the switch to Zoom learning will begin no later than Friday as teachers adjust to the method of teaching.