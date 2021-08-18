Cancel
Francis Marion University to require masks for everyone in indoor, public spaces

By Steve Roth
WNCT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Francis Marion University (FMU) announced Tuesday night that it will require masks in all indoor, public areas, regardless of vaccination status. In an email to faculty and staff, school leaders announced that the mandate will go into effect Wednesday morning. The policy applies to all campus facilities, including classrooms, hallways, laboratories, the library and other communal spaces.

