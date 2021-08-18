Crash in Richland Parish leaves 3 dead

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Richland Parish. The incident happened on August 17, 2021, shortly after 2:00 p.m. According to the Louisiana State Police, they responded to the crash on I-20, just west of Rayville. They say an investigation showed that a moving truck was going westbound on I-20 behind an 18-wheeler. They say the 18-wheeler had experienced tire problems while on the road and slowed down to get onto the shoulder.