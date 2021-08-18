Cancel
NFL

Tebow's comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Tim Tebow’s comeback and NFL career are over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived him Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. Tebow’s blocking ranged from awkward to awful in Jacksonville’s preseason opener against Cleveland on his 34th birthday. He failed to get a catch and played no snaps on special teams. He says he’s “thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks.” He adds, “I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream.”

Tim Tebow
Heisman Trophy
NFL
Jacksonville Jaguars
Football
Sports
