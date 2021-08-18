Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

Tim Tebow may have finally Tebowed himself out of professional sports. The Jacksonville Jaguars said Tuesday it would release Tebow, who joined this year as an aspiring tight end, as part of its first-round cuts. It marks the end of Tebow’s NFL comeback, which came six months after he announced his retirement from professional baseball. “Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks,” Tebow tweeted Tuesday. “Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey.” Tebow played in Jacksonville’s Saturday loss to the Cleveland Browns, but he finished with one target and no receptions.