They Love Us, They Love Us Not By Jonathan Feldstein

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM, ISRAEL — August 17, 2021 — In recent years, I have been uplifted by a relationship with a young Polish man from the town where my grandmother was born, and from which, thankfully, she fled. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be here to write this. “P” is bright, energetic, and passionately...

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As 'Martians'

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
Daily Joke: Three Italian Nuns Die and Choose Who They Want to Be Reborn As

Three Italian nuns died, and when they appeared at the magnificent heaven's gate, they had the option to choose to be reborn and live for six more months. Saint Peter greeted the women with a bright face. The seemingly proud and smiling saint explained to them that they had lived a pleasant life worthy of emulation and had the opportunity to select another personality to return to earth as.
Ultra-Vaxxed Israel's Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.
Gov't Runs Out Of Ways To Explain Ban On Temple Mount Jewish Prayer Without Phrase 'Scared To Enforce The Law'

Jerusalem, August 24– Enforcement officials acknowledged Tuesday that their supply of euphemisms, excuses, and blather aimed at obscuring their fear of upholding freedom of worship for Jews at Judaism’s holiest site has now been exhausted, and further discourse on the subject might soon require those officials to make open statements about their unwillingness to perform the role the public has assigned them.
An indelible stain on Biden

The United States is rushing toward its greatest foreign policy crisis since 9/11 and perhaps one with more damaging impacts on the national character. On that terrible day 20 years ago, Americans ranging from New York’s finest to the passengers on United Flight 93 ran toward the danger, not away from it. Twenty years ago, the country rallied together to save, then to grieve and comfort, and then to avenge and deter.
Biden's Rosh Hashanah Sermon

Although most Israelis would have no idea what I am talking about, most Americans consider Rosh Chodesh Elul to be the day after Labor Day, regardless of the Jewish Calendar. Before Labor Day we are too busy with summer to take Elul seriously. No matter that the Rambam writes that...
Jewish prayers held discreetly at contested Jerusalem shrine

JERUSALEM (AP) — As police protected them, three Jewish men stepped forward, placed their hands out at chest level and began reciting prayers in low tones in the shadow of Jerusalem’s golden Dome of the Rock. Jewish prayers at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site, known to Jews as the Temple...
US families await loved ones from Afghanistan

Thousands of Afghan allies were safely evacuated from Kabul’s airport overnight. Many of those struggling to get out have family ties to the U.S. NBC’s Anne Thompson shares the stories of three families trying to get out amid the chaos, including a man trying to adopt.Aug. 19, 2021.
Daily Mass: God knows us…and loves us!

The Psalm response today expresses the truth that we are known by God. This knowledge, rather than keeping us away because of our weaknesses and failures, invites us to return to the One who loves us…even when we sin. A Catholic priest since 1997, Fr. Andrew Ricci is currently the...
Dani Dayan appointed chair of Yad Vashem, meets with Holocaust-survivor staff

The Israeli government on Sunday confirmed the appointment of Israel’s former Consul General in New York Dani Dayan as the new chairman of the Yad Vashem Directorate. Dayan, 65, served as Israel’s consul general in New York from 2016 until 2020. He previously served as chairman of the YESHA Council, as well as chairman of the board and CEO of Elad Software Systems Ltd., which he founded.
The History of Anti-Fascism

What’s the first thing that you think of when you hear the word Antifa, or even just anti-Nazis? Captain America comes to mind for some, but for most, what comes to mind is images of city streets burning, and protestors (who are usually minorities) dressed in black holding signs protesting white supremacy. In recent years, this problem has gotten significantly worse, with members of the press being harassed and misinformation spreading faster and farther than the wildfires that have come to signify summer in some areas. Knowing all of that, it’s hard to imagine a time when Antifa was something other than a monster behind one’s curtains at night.
Jerusalem on Fire By Jonathan Feldstein

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL — August 19, 2021 — Jerusalem needs your prayers. This week, Jerusalem has been blanketed in smoke from wildfires that appear to have been started by terrorist arsonists. Because Israel is enduring a prolonged heatwave amid the dry summer, it has suffered an unprecedented and dangerous number of fires. Most recently, Jerusalem and the surrounding area have been the victim of the blazes, with as many as 6,000 acres burned, Israel’s largest fire. As of this writing, it seems that the blaze is under control. Since it typically doesn’t rain in Israel between May and October, sometimes for longer, the potential remains for the Jerusalem fires to reignite, or for other fires to start. Igniting flames west of the city to be aided by the natural wind that blows in from the west of Israel’s largest city is an arsonist’s dream and a firefighter’s nightmare.

