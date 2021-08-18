Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil edges lower as spread of Delta variant clouds prospects for demand

By Aaron Sheldrick
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

TOKYO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, a fifth day of declines with investors wary about prospects for stronger fuel demand as the use of rail, air and other forms of transport remained constrained amid surging COVID-19 cases worldwide.

Brent crude was down 5 cents or 0.1% at $68.98 a barrel by 0139 GMT, having fallen 0.7% on Tuesday. U.S. oil lost 6 cents or 0.1% to $66.53 a barrel after dropping 1% in the previous session.

“July oil demand looks pretty weak because of China’s industrial and retail slowdown, the floods there, as well as severe port congestion and a government clamp-down on the import quote of private refiners,” Henning Gloystein, energy director at Eurasia Group, said in a note.

“In India, the economic fallout of the severe Covid-19 outbreak earlier this year still weighs on the economy and consumer travel behaviour,” he added.

India, the world’s third-biggest crude importer, also started sales of oil to state-run refiners from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), putting in practice a new policy to commercialize federal storage by leasing out space.

A stronger dollar was also hitting commodities across the board, with metals and precious gold in particular as “equally fragile” as oil, ANZ Research said in a note.

Crude is typically priced in dollars so a pricier Greenback makes oil more expensive, hitting demand.

In the United States, more supply is set to hit the market if official forecasts prove right.

U.S. shale oil production is expected to rise to 8.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, the highest since April 2020, according to the government’s Energy Information Administration’s monthly drilling output report.

Crude and gasoline inventories in the United States are expected to have fallen last week, while distillate stockpiles are likely to have risen for a third straight week, an extended Reuters poll showed.

Based on the average estimates of nine analysts polled by Reuters, crude stocks dropped by around 1.1 million barrels in the week to Aug. 13. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

168K+
Followers
197K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Crude Oil#Oil Demand#Eurasia Group#Anz Research#Greenback
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Related
Trafficoilandgas360.com

Oil edges higher on US fuel demand, extends rally

NEW YORK -Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains for a third session, after U.S. government data showed that fuel demand has climbed to its highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude rose 42 cents to $71.47 a barrel by 11:06 a.m. EDT (1506 GMT). U.S....
Energy IndustryZacks.com

Permian Oil Production Set to Hit 18-Month High in September

Crude production in the Permian Basin — the lowest-cost shale region — seems to have turned the corner in recent months with commodity prices having stabilized above $60 barrel. Experts say that it’s cheaper to drill and complete oil wells in the Permian Basin as compared to most other major...
Energy IndustryZacks.com

Is This the Time for Crude Oil & Energy ETFs?

Oil prices soared lately, breaking a seven-day losing streak – the worst since 2019. United States Oil Fund, LP USO) added about 3% on Aug 24. News of zero new cases in China, U.S. FDA’s full approval of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, no new flare-up in taper talks and the moderate strength in the greenback and bargain hunting led to the oil price gains.
Energy Industryfuturesmag.com

Oil Prices Are Coming Back As Number Of Covid-19 Cases In China Hits Zero

Stranded barrels and stranded people. Oil prices are coming back hard as the number of reported Covid-19 cases in China falls to zero and, due to a deadly fire in the Gulf of Mexico by a Pemex oil platform, oil production is down by about 421,000 barrels per day (bpd) from both oil lost and 125 wells that are offline. Geopolitically, the U.S. is praying for Americans who are stranded in Afghanistan and at the mercy of the Taliban as fears of a potential terror attack from ISIL and al-Qaeda rise.
Energy Industrytucsonpost.com

Oil prices fall sharply in part due to spread of Delta variant

With investors selling futures in anticipation of lower global fuel demand due to a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, oil prices witnessed their biggest week of losses. Many countries are also responding to the rising COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant by adding more travel...
investing.com

Oil Prices Rebound as Dollar Slips, China Pandemic Jitters Ease

Investing.com – Crude oil prices soared Monday, supported by weakness in the dollar, and signs that China is getting handle on the Delta variant of COVID-19, easing fears of a prolonged setback for travel-infused energy demand. On the New York Mercantile Exchange crude futures for October delivery gained $3.50 to...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 3 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 3.0 million barrels from the previous week. At 432.6 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of August 20, 2021.
TrafficNew York Post

Oil prices jump 5 percent thanks to weaker US dollar

Oil prices rose more than 5 percent on Monday, as a weaker dollar and strong global equities markets boosted crude futures after seven days of declines. Brent crude climbed $3.64, or 5.6 percent, to $68.82 a barrel after touching its lowest since May 21 at $64.60 during the session. U.S....
Energy Industryhoosieragtoday.com

Propane Prices Heading Higher

Liquid Propane (LP) prices in the U.S. could be heading higher based on current supply/demand factors. A Successful Farming article says that could mean higher corn drying costs for farmers this fall. Looking ahead to the LP market environment for grain drying in the fall, analysts are said to be...
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly declines in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 1.6 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 20, according to sources. The API report also reportedly showed inventory declines of 985,000 barrels for gasoline and 245,000 barrels for distillate supplies. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 485,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 3.2 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 1.5 million barrels for gasoline, and 400,000 barrels for distillates. October West Texas Intermediate crude was at $67.67 barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $67.54 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Aramco Trading to join Platts oil pricing process in Asia

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Aramco Trading Company (ATC) will be participating in S&P Global Platts’ price assessment process for crude cargoes in Asia, the price reporting agency said on Wednesday. Platts said in a notice that it had reviewed the trading arm of the world’s top oil exporter Saudi Aramco, and...
theedgemarkets.com

Oil jumps 5% after seven days of losses, boosted by weaker US dollar

NEW YORK (Aug 24): Oil prices rose more than 5% on Monday, as a weaker dollar and strong global equities markets boosted crude futures after seven sessions of declines. Brent crude climbed $3.57, or 5.5%, to end the session at $68.75 a barrel after touching its lowest since May 21 at $64.60 during the session.
Barton County, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Oil prices rebound from worst week in nine months

After their worst week in nine months crude prices rose five percent on Monday. Brent crude dropped to its lowest price since May on Monday, but later jumped five percent, recovering somewhat from a seven-day losing streak in which prices dropped eight percent. Both benchmarks marked their biggest week of losses in more than nine months. WTI was nine percent lower, but posted five percent gains on Monday. Near-month light sweet crude on the Nymex settled Friday at $62.32 per barrel, the lowest settlement for the benchmark contract since May 21. In midday trading Monday that contract was up more than three dollars to $65.54. Most analysts credit a rise in global stock prices and a weaker dollar for the rise in oil prices.
Traffictheedgemarkets.com

Oil posts biggest week of losses in nine months as Delta variant spreads

NEW YORK (Aug 21): Oil prices closed out their biggest week of losses in more than nine months with another down day on Friday, as investors sold futures in anticipation of weakened fuel demand worldwide due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The crude market has now posted seven consecutive...

Comments / 1

Community Policy