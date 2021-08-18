Bonny Doon neighborhood voice concern about violent sex offender possibly moving in.

BONNY DOON, Calif. (KION) The State of California is trying to place a violent sex offender in a small Bonny Doon neighborhood and locals say they are extremely worried, voicing their concerns about convicted felon, 69- year old, Michael Cheek.

“Absolutely not acceptable in a community like ours,” Tricia Proffitt, Bonny Doon Resident

Tricia Proffitt lives on Wild Iris Lane, just a quarter mile from where the state is considering placing Cheek. Proffitt’s neighborhood, like most of Bonny Doon, is wooded and remote. Internet in the area unreliable, and the lack of internet may be the biggest problem.

“It’s just the worst possible place, to place somebody because he’s on an electronic monitoring but power often goes out. There’s intermittent wifi. There’s very little cell coverage. Very little police coverage. And this community is still recovering from the fire that happened exactly one year ago this week,” Ryan Coonerty, Third District Supervisor Santa Cruz County

In the early 80s, Michael Cheek was convicted, for two violent crimes, kidnapping and forcible rape.

“The history we’ve been able to track down, is, he was from the East Bay. He came to Santa Cruz for the day. Took a woman at gun point from Sea Bright Beach and took her into the woods and raped. Was convicted, escaped from jail and then rapped a 15 year old in another community,” mentioned Coonerty.

According to supervisor Coonerty, past reports from Cheek’s treatment team indicates that he is unrepentant, noting that his behavior is “intimidating,” that he is “hostile and demanding," and “does not see himself as a sex offender.”

Supervisor Coonerty has been making sure neighbors are aware by recently taking to social media trying to get people to write the state. Bonny Doon residents are already responding.

“There are teenage girls that live on the street, there are three of them that live beyond this house. They would have to walk pass it,” said Proffitt.

Cheek has no family and no connection to Santa Cruz County. Proffitt mentioned, Cheek’s release to live in Bonny Doon wouldn’t help his transition.

“There are no social services for this man to go to. There’s no availability for him to go to meetings or do whatever sort of therapy he has unless he’s driving himself. It’s just not a place for somebody reentering society,” said Proffitt.

Earlier this year the state tried to release Cheek back to San Mateo County, but the community there fought back. Now Bonny Doon is doing the same. Residents can state their opposition by visiting criminalinfo@santacruzcourt.org but you must do so before Monday, August 23rd.

KION was also told, the property where Cheek is set to rent was just listed. Neighbors say the homeowner who they have known for years, has gone silent.

