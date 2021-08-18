Cancel
Federal officials charge Lansing man in Jan. 6 siege at US Capitol

Detroit News
 8 days ago

A Michigan man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, federal officials announced. Logan James Barnhart, 40, of Lansing has been charged with offenses including civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon/aiding and abetting; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.

www.detroitnews.com

