Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Microsoft Edge is getting an Extended Stable release for risk-averse users

By Anthony Spadafora
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Testing, deploying and maintaining a new browser version every four weeks can be difficult for organizations which is why Microsoft will release a new Extended Stable release cycle option with the release of version 94 of Microsoft Edge. Earlier this year, the software giant revealed that it would move from...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

TechRadar

TechRadar

12K+
Followers
29K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Edge#Software#Assisted Support#Itproportal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
Related
InternetGhacks Technology News

Google issues another security threat warning - fourth time in two months

Google Chrome has more than 2 billion users worldwide. This does make the browser a significant target of hackers and other cybercriminals, and unfortunately, the security features aren’t always enough to keep users safe. Just this weekend, the tech giant issued its fourth urgent update in two months. I feel that now might be the time to start looking at safer browsers.
Cell PhonesPopular Science

How to see if someone has been snooping on your devices

With so much sensitive data and access to so many apps and services on our phones and laptops, it makes sense that we don’t want unwelcome visitors snooping around. That’s why it’s essential to get a PIN code, fingerprint lock, password or some other kind of security protection in place, so that you and only you can access everything within your gadgets.
Cell Phonesfairfieldcitizenonline.com

The 'Joker' virus has returned to Android: empty your bank accounts without you noticing it and it is hidden in these apps on the Google Play Store

The Belgian Police warned about the return of the 'Joker' virus , which attacks Android devices and hides itself in various applications on the Google Play Store . This malware is capable of subscribing the user to payment services without their authorization and emptying their bank accounts without them noticing.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is only $129 at Walmart today

For parents who are taking a look at laptop deals for their children in preparation for the new school year, make sure that you’re checking out back-to-school laptop deals instead of gaming laptop deals for affordable options. However, if most of these offers are still above your budget, you might want to consider Chromebook deals, which include Walmart’s $170 discount for the Samsung CB4 that lowers its price to just $129 from its original price of $299.
Businesspetri.com

Microsoft Extends its Services Partnership with EY

Microsoft Extends its Services Partnership with EY. Less than a year after the formation of the EY Microsoft Services Group, both companies are extending the partnership for five years. The group created by the accounting, business, and technology services provider this week said they are boosting their collaboration to build new solutions and platforms that will enable their respective enterprise clients to modernize their back-office IT operations. Microsoft is EY’s largest alliance partner. According to EY, 80 percent of its clients’ solutions are platformed on Microsoft Azure. Already, 1,600 businesses run EY’s new Azure-hosed global tax platform, and the goal is to scale that so that 20,000 clients are on it during the next five years, according to a videorecorded explanation by EY chairman and CEO Carmine DiSibio. The EY Microsoft Services Group will also accelerate its effort on helping clients digitize their supply chains. And, EY wants to expand its Canvas audit methodology tool, which also runs in Azure, with plans to embed compliance and risk capabilities.
Cell PhonesGhacks Technology News

Android 12 beta 4 released and when to expect the stable version

We are edging closer to the official release of Android 12 as the last beta version is finally released. This beta 4 version marks the last step in software testing before the official launch. This latest beta version that has just been released focuses on fine-tuning the performance and stability...
Softwarecybersecdn.com

Microsoft Teams will alert users of incoming spam calls

Microsoft is working on adding a spam call notification feature to the Microsoft 365 Teams collaboration platform. Once the new feature rolls out, Microsoft Teams will alert Office 365 users when they’re receiving what looks like spam calls. While incoming calls will be tagged as “spam likely” automatically, Teams users...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Android 12 is now at the brink of stable release as beta 4 drops today

Google has released Android 12 beta 4. The update focuses on polishing performance and stability. It doesn’t include any new consumer-facing features but brings Android 12 to the brink of a stable release. We’re now just one step away from the stable Android 12 release. Google has dropped the fourth...
Computerslinuxtoday.com

How to Install Microsoft Edge on Rocky Linux 8

Rocky Linux 8 users currently, by default, are only limited to the Firefox Internet Browser. However, many alternatives can be installed. Microsoft Edge is one alternative that has been in development for over a year and has been getting quite a lot of good reviews amongst many Linux distribution communities and maybe an alternative compared to just switching to Google Chrome.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

Will Microsoft Abandon Windows 10 Users With Windows 11?

With the strict TPM 2.0 and other hardware requirements for Windows 11, people think that Microsoft will leave a substantial part of their userbase stuck on Windows 10. And seeing millions of PCs still running Windows 7 does lend support to this idea. But here is the thing: although Microsoft...
SoftwarePosted by
GeekyGadgets

Microsoft Edge enhanced inking now on the Web

Enhancing Inking has been added to the latest Dev Channel builds of Microsoft Edge by Microsoft this week introducing enhancements first unveiled during the Build 2021 showcase early this year. The new web API, has been created and implemented into the Chromium open-source project and has been designed to greatly reduces the latency between the tip of a physical stylus and ink as it’s drawn on the screen.
Softwarexda-developers

iCloud Passwords app comes to Windows and Microsoft Edge

Apple’s iCloud app for Windows has recently received an update that adds a big new feature: an iCloud Passwords app. iCloud Passwords is Apple’s own password manager, which lets you sync your passwords across iCloud-compatible devices. iCloud Passwords was technically already available on Windows since version 12 of iCloud, but now, it’s more easily accessible.
Softwareonmsft.com

Microsoft Word will let users track their own changes on Windows and Mac

Microsoft has announced some improvements coming to the Track Changes feature in Word for Windows and Mac. The company has started rolling out an update to Office Insiders that lets them track their own changes only in Word documents. If you’re unfamiliar, Track Changes is a built-in feature in Microsoft...
Technologymspoweruser.com

Microsoft Edge Immersive Reader updated with new options

Microsoft has updated the Immersive Reader in the latest Microsoft Edge Canary browser with new options. The Immersive reader now lets you choose from 3 different column widths, allowing you to customise the readers for whichever width is most comfortable for you. Another change new element in the latest Edge...
Computerslifewire.com

Debian 11 Stable Release Now Available

The latest stable version of the Debian project is finally available. Debian 11—code-named “bullseye”—has formally debuted and will offer up to five years of support before being phased out. According to The Register, the long-term support is made possible thanks to its use of version 5.10 of the Linux kernel, which is slated to have support until 2026.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft is getting ready to add Tab Search to Edge

While Microsoft has been working on Vertical tabs for their Edge browser, they have been slow to implement other tab-related features available in Chromium. One of those is tab search, with work on the feature virtually halting for some months. Today there are some new developments with the feature, with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy