Hyprr (Howdoo) Hits Market Cap of $18.72 Million (UDOO)

By Emily Schoerning
 8 days ago

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a market cap of $18.72 million and $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

