Distillate Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,332 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.5% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
