Mrs. Beatrice H. Davenport, 96, formerly of McMinnville, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Cape Canaveral Hospital in Florida. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Gath Baptist Church. Ray Gilder will officiate. Interment will follow at Gath Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. The family is also requesting for everyone to wear facemasks and practice social distancing regardless of vaccination status due to the spike of Covid-19 Delta Variant.