Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcminnville, TN

Beatrice H. Davenport, 96

By Contact Us
Southern Standard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Beatrice H. Davenport, 96, formerly of McMinnville, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Cape Canaveral Hospital in Florida. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Gath Baptist Church. Ray Gilder will officiate. Interment will follow at Gath Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. The family is also requesting for everyone to wear facemasks and practice social distancing regardless of vaccination status due to the spike of Covid-19 Delta Variant.

www.southernstandard.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Madison, TN
City
Alexandria, TN
Mcminnville, TN
Obituaries
State
Tennessee State
City
Mcminnville, TN
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
City
Milan, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Canaveral Hospital#Gath Baptist Church#Gath Cemetery#Covid 19 Delta Variant#Batesville Casket Company#River Park Hospital#The Rehab Department#First Christian Church#The Gath Cemetery Fund#Gideon#Mcminnville Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.

Comments / 0

Community Policy