Memphis, TN

Memphis City Council delays metro government resolution

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 8 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An effort to consolidate Memphis and Shelby County governments hit a stumbling block Tuesday.

The Memphis City Council voted to delay a resolution to create a charter commission that would essentially combine the Memphis and Shelby County government for at least another three weeks.

The resolution, sponsored by Chase Carlisle and JB Smiley Jr., would direct the mayor to appoint members to a charter commission whose job would be to draft a proposal for consolidating the city government with the Shelby County government.

In the meantime, several council members want to form a committee to study the pros and cons of consolidation.

“Our question now is how does this benefit Memphis,” said Memphis City Councilman Martavius Jones. “It may be more beneficial for those who live outside of Shelby Couty but how does it benefit Memphis?”

“Having one voice to talk to businesses and speak to the government, whether that’s Nashville or DC helps,” said Councilman Carlisle.

The group spearheading this effort says the current two-government structure is scaring off economic growth.

