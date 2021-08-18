Cancel
Derbend Asset Management Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerbend Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 180,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000. Plains All American Pipeline comprises about 1.9% of Derbend Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

