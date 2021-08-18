Cancel
WOM Protocol Market Cap Reaches $10.51 Million (WOM)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $10.51 million and $443,590.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

