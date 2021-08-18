Derbend Asset Management Takes $5.82 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)
Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,816,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 5.4% of Derbend Asset Management's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.
