Derbend Asset Management Acquires New Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)
Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,332 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Akamai Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Derbend Asset Management's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.
