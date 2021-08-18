Cancel
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Terra, Solana & Elrond — Asian Wrap 18 Aug

Cover picture for the articleTerra price headlines the new altcoin season, but LUNA may need to pullback. Terra price has quickly positioned itself as a leading cryptocurrency with an astonishing 320% gain since July 21, carrying the altcoin into new highs yesterday. The emerging bearish momentum divergence on the intra-day charts may signal that the momentum driving LUNA higher is beginning to be exhausted, and speculators should prepare for a correction in the short term.

