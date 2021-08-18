Cancel
SyncFab Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Million (MFG)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SyncFab coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Comments / 0

Related
Marketsambcrypto.com

Traders beware! Ethereum is very likely to drop all the way to…

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. The level above $3,300 has held firm in response to Ethereum’s steady uptrend. A failed breakout attempt, at press time, seemed to be transpiring into a fourth straight red candle on Ethereum’s chart. This was something last seen over a month ago. A few more risks were present in the form of an ascending channel breakdown and sell signals on some of ETH’s indicators.

