Sun return home for first time since Olympic break and beat Lynx

By Ned Griffen
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 8 days ago
Connecticut's Jasmine Thomas (5) dives for an out of bounds ball during a WNBA game against Minnesota Lynx at Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Mohegan — The Connecticut Sun avoided a bad flashback Tuesday night.

Connecticut led the Minnesota Lynx for almost the entire game, much as it did when it played at Minnesota on May 30. It unraveled and lost that game in overtime.

The Sun used their tried-and-true defense along with a lot of effort to offset their offensive miscues in the fourth quarter. They held off the WNBA’s hottest team and won, 72-60, before 3,488 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Minnesota beat Connecticut on May 30, 79-74.

“We got tired in the fourth quarter (tonight),” Sun coach Curt Miller said. “I thought (we) lost a little bit of aggressiveness, missed some shots we’re capable (of making). (We) had trouble ultimately putting that final nail in the coffin, but it’s a huge win.

“I can’t be more pleased with our defensive effort, energy, toughness tonight. (Minnesota) is a team that’s going to be a factor at the end of the year.”

Connecticut is 16-6. It was the 10th time it had held an opponent under 68 points.

“We were just locked in (defensively),” Sun guard Jasmine Thomas said. “We play off of this one right here (Briann January). She brings it every night defensively and we feed off that energy. … We’re going to win on the defensive end.”

The Lynx (13-8) had won eight straight and 13 of their last 16 games.

Jonquel Jones scored 17 points, including the 2,000th of her career, with 13 rebounds and four assists for Connecticut and Thomas had 19 points, five assists and three steals.

DeWanna Bonner added 18 points and six rebounds and January scored 10.

Olympian Sylvia Fowles (14 points) and Kayla McBride (12 points) were the only players to score in double figures for Minnesota. It averaged 86.1 points over its previous 16 games.

“If you’ve watched Connecticut at all, you know that defense is where they hang their hat,” Minnesota head coach Cheryl Reeve said. “It’s an incredibly athletic starting five. It has a physical center (Brionna Jones) that they play with, and they physically dominated us. That was the story, really, at both ends.”

Connecticut beat the Lynx on the boards, 30-22. That's notable given Minnesota averaged 35.3 rebounds and has a tough frontcourt in Natalie Achonwa (6-foot-3), Damaris Dantas (6-foot-3), Olympian Napheesa Collier (6-2) and Fowles (6-6).

Collier was the league’s 10th-leading scorer prior to Tuesday night (17.3 ppg). She finished with six points.

“Their effort never waved at the defensive end,” Miller said about his team. “Their effort never waved on rebounding. ... I’m so proud of them tonight and how hard they played.”

Connecticut trailed for just 1:08 in the first quarter and were ahead almost the entire game. It led by as much as 19 points (40-21) with two minutes, 38 seconds left in the second quarter.

The Sun led 63-46 with over eight minutes left in the game when former Sun Rachel Banham came off the Lynx bench to give them a lift.

Banham scored six straight points after three consecutive Sun turnovers to cut Connecticut's lead to 63-52 with 6:09 remaining.

Fowles' layup then pulled Minnesota within 68-60 with 54.9 seconds left.

Thomas made two free throws to push Connecticut’s lead back to double digits, 70-60, with 35.2 seconds remaining, and Jones followed with two of her own with 27 seconds left for the game’s final points.

The teams play again Thursday night at the same site.

“This team is going to be in the hunt for a championship this year,” Miller said. “I’m talking (about) Minnesota and you’re going to have to win playoff games when you’re exhausted, and so this is a great series in the season to see how we’re doing.”

Pagan honored

New London’s India Pagan was honored at halfcourt during the third quarter. Pagan played for the Puetro Rico national team at the recent Summer Olympics in Tokyo. She helped New London earn the 2017 CIAC Class LL championship and state’s No. 1 ranking her senior season and was also The Day's 2017 All-Area Girls' Basketball Player of the Year.

Connecticut to hold Sun Fun Fest

The Connecticut Sun will hold a community event, Sun Fun Fest, in an effort to raise funds for the Connecticut Sun Foundation on Aug. 22 from noon-4 p.m. at the Summer Entrance at Mohegan Sun.

The Connecticut Sun Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of Connecticut’s youth by supporting athletic and educational endeavors.

The event is free and open to the public. There will be food trucks along with a cash bar and attendees will have the opportunity to purchase some vintage memorabilia, team gear and a few other surprise items.

Sun players and coaching staff will be in attendance starting at 2 p.m.

More information on Sun Fun Fest can be found at https://sun.wnba.com/sun-fun-fest.

n.griffen@theday.com

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
