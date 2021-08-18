Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68-1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.550 EPS.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0