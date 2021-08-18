Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Red Devil® Offers HVAC Contractors Superior Duct Sealant Solutions

MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

TULSA, Okla. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Red Devil®, a leading manufacturer of caulks, sealants and painter’s hand tools, offers a full line of duct sealants for professional HVAC contractors and DIYers. Red Devil’s versatile lines of duct sealants include D-Seal® Water-Based Duct Sealant and F-Seal® Water-Based 181 Duct Sealant, both offering superior adhesion for sealing metal and flexible ducts, vents, air conditioners and other interior and exterior HVAC appliances.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sealant#Hvac#Duct#Prweb#D Seal#Smacna#Voc#Red Devil Inc#Red Devil Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
ElectronicsTimes Union

Aprilaire's New Model 300 Self-Contained, Evaporative Humidifier Offers Whole-Home Humidification for Residences with Non-Ducted Systems

MADISON, Wis. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. Aprilaire, the nationwide leader in professional-grade indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions and systems, has introduced the Model 300 residential humidifier, a self-contained, whole-home, fan-powered evaporative humidifier for homes heated with boilers, mini-splits, radiant heat, and other ductless systems, although it can also be installed in homes with forced air where limited space is available for installation.
Garland, TXMySanAntonio

Fortress Building Products Debuts Steel Pergolas to Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living Spaces

GARLAND, Texas (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. To provide homeowners and building professionals with a freestanding outdoor structure that delivers limitless design possibilities, Fortress Building Products debuts its newest product category, pergolas. Fortress® pergolas combine steel’s unmatched weatherability and low maintenance qualities with its modern aesthetic to bring lasting style to the backyard equation. Highly versatile, Fortress pergolas can be configured in infinite ways to meet a customer’s creative vision and can be employed across any type of outdoor surface to define usable space. An answer to continued demand for personalized outdoor living spaces, Fortress’ latest offering is available across its North American dealer network.
Skin CareMySanAntonio

AGC Chemicals Americas Now Offers SOLESPHERE™ Microsphere Silica Gels for Skincare Formulations

EXTON, Pa. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. To help formulators develop high-performance, safer cosmetics and skin care products, AGC Chemicals Americas offers SOLESPHERE™ microsphere silica gels. When used in sunscreens, cosmetics and skincare formulations, SOLESPHERE microsphere silica gels boost sun protection factor (SPF) and add performance properties. These silica gels can...
Pet ServicesMySanAntonio

NutriSource Pet Foods Announces Support For Software Solution Dedicated To Success Of Independent Pet Retailers

ETailPet provides software solutions for pet business owners by pet business owners. NutriSource Pet Foods, one of America’s most beloved and trusted pet brands, announced today that it has expanded its commitment to eTailPet, an all-in-one POS and e-commerce solution for independent pet retailers. The financial and promotional investment aims to support eTailPet’s commitment to providing solutions that allow pet retailers to compete online.
ElectronicsPopular Mechanics

The 11 Best Carbon Monoxide Detectors to Protect Your Home

A carbon monoxide detector can save your family from being poisoned by the odorless, colorless gas that leaks from everyday household items, such as power generators, dryer vents, and gas and wood-burning fireplaces. Every year in the U.S., more than 400 people die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning and 50,000 visit an emergency room, according to the CDC. Prevention can cost as little as $20, but with so many carbon monoxide detectors on the market, it can be tough to figure out which best suits your home. Read on for our recommendations, plus important advice on essentials to consider before you shop.
Lake Charles, LAMySanAntonio

Lake Charles Toyota is Running Service Specials for Toyota Vehicles

Louisiana dealership offers vehicle service coupons to local customers. Routine maintenance of a vehicle is inevitable no matter how carefully car owners drive their vehicle. Despite having a busy schedule, the drivers have to take their vehicles for maintenance and servicing. Lake Charles Toyota, a Louisiana dealership, provides an array of maintenance and repairs for Toyota car owners around lake Charles. The dealership’s expert servicing team handles each vehicle with care.
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

Helix Power Initiates Crowdfunding Campaign to Accelerate Manufacture of its Flywheel Energy Storage System

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. to launch an equity campaign in which everyone can participate and support the product development of its patented flywheel energy storage system. Funds raised from this round will be used to demonstrate Helix Power’s grid-scale energy storage system that could provide the missing link to a zero-emissions power grid and transportation infrastructure.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

TaoTronics 3-in-1 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Fan, Dehumidifier review

REVIEW – Moving from an apartment to a house automatically meant that I would need more Air Conditioners to battle the NY summer. Since my house does not have central air, window AC units were the other option. But in my kids’ room, I preferred to use a portable AC since it is much safer in terms of the kids messing around the window and I could always roll it into another room should the need arise. Enter the TaoTronics 3-in-1 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner.
IndustryPosted by
Rental

General Equipment Company 2350 Bor-Max Series Earth Augers

General Equipment Company has added 10- and 12-inch-diameter sizes to its 2350 Bor-Max Series earth augers. These new sizes are designed for use with General Equipment Company’s two-man EPIC Series hole diggers, plus competitive products utilizing 1-inch diameter auger drive connections. The Bor-Max Series earth augers feature an aggressive design,...
Marketscoleofduty.com

BIG BOOM IN SMART ELECTRIC METER MARKET 2027 | HOLLEY GROUP,HONEYWELL,ISKRAEMECO, D.D.

The Smart Electric Meter Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Smart Electric Meter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

These Showerheads Will Upgrade Your Bathroom Experience

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Two showerheads are better than one! This combination allows you to bathe under one while cleansing yourself with the other. You won't need any tools to install either in your shower, and each piece has six water pressure settings to provide you with the most comfortable experience. They're also designed to clear mineral buildup over time, which means that they are long-lasting and easy to maintain.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

MOOSOO K17 cordless vacuum review

REVIEW – Could this ‘stick vacuum’ replace your bag or bagless upright vacuum? Could the Moosoo K17 suck the diamond right out of your brooch? I put this rechargeable to work for a month and set aside my Dustbuster handheld and Eureka upright for the sake of science. After testing I’m not getting rid of anything, but the K17 won floorspace at Strickland Acre.
ElectronicsPosted by
Popular Science

Best desk lamps of 2021

Whether you work from home or from an office, apart from a good desk organizer, the right desk lamp is essential to getting the job done. The best desk lamps help you hone in on your work—even as the day wears on and you’re on that third cup of coffee. Proper lighting can reduce eye strain and keep you focused on the task at hand.
Economycannatechtoday.com

Sustainable cannabis is possible. A new event offers solutions.

As the cannabis and hemp industries continue to thrive, many influential voices are stressing the need to initiate serious change when it comes to sustainability. The cannabis plant has the potential to change the world, but only if it’s grown and distributed responsibly. At the Emerge Virtual Cannabis Conference, Founder of Knot Plastic Ry Russel stated “there is a ripple effect to our existence. We need to be conscious of this ripple effect and strive to do better.”
MLSInman.com

ShowingTime debuts Offer Manager, a simple solution to manage offers

In a popular real estate industry Facebook group, one story recently stood out. A buyer’s agent had submitted an offer. She waited to hear from the listing agent. Hours went by. Days went by. She checked email. She checked voicemail. She followed up. Finally, she saw the property was pending under contract.
Electronicsfoodlogistics.com

Emerson Offers New Temperature Logging Solution

Emerson has launched the new GO USB Logger suite of products. The programmable and reusable data loggers collect time, temperature and humidity data from perishable products in-transit. Vital information can then be downloaded and viewed when a product reaches its destination, ensuring the freshest and safest products. GO USB loggers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy