Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Hostess voluntarily recalls hot dog, hamburger buns for possible listeria, salmonella: FDA

ABC7 Chicago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe cautious before your next barbecue. Hostess is voluntarily recalling its "soft white hamburger buns" and "soft white hot dog buns." According to the food and drug administration these products might be contaminated with listeria and salmonella. Hostess says it has not received any reports of related illnesses. The potentially...

abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Hamburger#Listeria#Hot Dog#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This in Your Freezer, Throw It Out Immediately, FDA Warns

Having frozen food in your freezer stashed away for a night where you're looking for a quick meal is always a great idea. We've all had evenings when frying up some frozen meat and veggies kept us full—and saved a lot of time. You may want to double check what you have in your freezer, however, thanks to a recent recall of products that sent three people to the hospital with salmonella poisoning. Read on to make sure you don't have this potentially contaminated food on hand.
Food SafetyThrillist

Nearly 300,000 Pounds of Beef Has Been Recalled Due to E. Coli

Great Omaha Packing has launched a recall on nearly 300,000 pounds of raw beef products, which may be contaminated with E. coli. The recall was shared through the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on July 29. All 38 products covered in the recalled were produced on July 13 this year. On each of those, you'll find the establishment number "EST. 960A" inside the USDA mark of inspection. Those raw beef products were only distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

This Walmart Bakery Item Was Just Recalled in 23 States, Says FDA

If grocery shopping was one of your weekend chores, you'll want to read this: In an unusual move, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced three food recalls over the weekend for issues related to food safety, in addition to several recalls that occurred at the week's close. The recalls apply to groceries that are sold at 45 Whole Foods locations, and also Walmart, Target, Meijer, PetSmart, and other retailers. Here's what you need to know.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Hostess Product at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Hostess is a beloved brand that's been tantalizing our tastebuds with sweet treats and yummy bakery offerings since 1919. It's trusted by parents nationwide, many of whom feel a nostalgic attachment to slipping the sweets they grew up with into their kids' lunch bags. But if you're a Hostess fan, you should know that two of the brand's popular products were just recalled due to the risk of listeria and salmonella. Read on to make sure you don't have any of these baked goods in your home.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

If You Bought These Frito-Lay Chips, Throw Them Away Now, FDA Says

From Doritos to Sun Chips to Fritos, Frito-Lay makes some of the most popular snack foods on the market, selling their products to billions of satisfied customers each year. However, if you bought one type of Frito-Lay chip recently, you may want to think twice before eating it, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has announced its recall due to the potential health risk it may present to consumers.
Public HealthPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

MASSIVE RECALL ALERT: Thousands of Pounds of Chicken Sold at Aldi, Other Stores

Concerns over an outbreak of salmonella have resulted in the recalling of more than 60,000 chicken products sold by Aldi and other retailers. The manufacturer at the center of the recall is Serenade Foods, and reportedly affects several brands of frozen, raw, breaded, and stuffed chicken products dating from February 24th and February 25th of this year, according to CNN.com.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

Panera Is Recalling Its Soup After Customers Find This Gross Item Inside

Announced last week that they're joining forces with two other well-known chains, but it sounds like they may have a little quality control issue to address at present. That's the case for one of their popular refrigerated soups under the Panera Bread at Home label, with one flavor being recalled in four states after customers complained of having found a rather unsavory ingredient.
Food SafetyPosted by
CBS Boston

Frozen Shrimp Recall Expanded Following Reported Salmonella Cases

BOSTON (CBS) — A nationwide recall on pre-cooked frozen shrimp has been expanded over salmonella concerns. The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that Avanti Frozen Foods is recalling several more brands of pre-cooked frozen shrimp after several reported cases of salmonella. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nine people have now been infected by Avanti Frozen Foods products with salmonella across four states, including one person in Rhode Island. There have been no deaths, but three people have been hospitalized. Avanti had issued a recall for one of their shrimp products in June, as the company said the product had the “potential to be contaminated with Salmonella”. The affected products are cooked, peeled and deveined frozen shrimp sold in different packaging sizes, with or without cocktail sauce. According to the CDC, the recalled shrimp was distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021, but may have sold more recently. The new recall affects brands such as Hannaford, Wellsley Farms, and many others that sold Avanti Frozen Foods products. The full list of affected shrimp products can be found here. Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever, vomiting, stomach cramps and dehydration.
Food SafetyInternational Business Times

Check Your Pantries For This Cheese Recalled Over 'Possible Presence Of Listeria'

Cahill's Farm Cheese is recalling 33 batches of specialty cheddar cheese because of the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. The problem was discovered during routine testing, the company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website noted. The investigation identified equipment to be the possible source of the problem, and it was "immediately removed" from the production line.
Posted by
SlashGear

Hot dog and hamburger buns recalled: Check the list before your next cookout

As summer nears its end in the US, many people are heading outdoors to get some last-minute grilling in — and if you’re one of them, be sure to check out this new recall alert from the FDA involving hamburger and hot dog buns. According to the advisory, these buns may be contaminated with two risky pathogens: Listeria and Salmonella.
Food SafetyNPR

Frozen Shrimp Sold At Target, Whole Foods And Meijer Is Recalled

It's time to check your freezer: A nationwide recall of frozen shrimp has been expanded due to salmonella risks. The FDA over the weekend widened an ongoing recall of frozen shrimp products from Avanti Frozen Foods. The affected products are cooked, peeled and deveined frozen shrimp sold in various packaging sizes, with or without cocktail sauce, at stores nationwide between November 2020 and May 2021, according to officials.
Food SafetyThrillist

Panera at Home Soup Is Being Recalled Over 'Foreign Matter Contamination'

If you've got Panera at Home soup in the fridge, you'll want to pay attention to a recall shared by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on August 5. Blount Fine Foods is recalling about 6,384 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup. The recall was initiated because of "possible foreign matter contamination." Specifically, there might be pieces of gray nitrile glove in the soup, which is not a standard ingredient. The company notified the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) that it had received complaints from people who discovered pieces of a glove in their soup. Though, no injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with the soup.
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Food poisoning outbreak prompts frozen chicken recall for Costco, other brands

Serenade Foods is recalling 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The recalled product was shipped to distributors nationwide. The FSIS issued a public health alert...
HealthThrillist

A Shrimp Recall Has Expanded to Include Meijer, Albertsons & Other Stores

A large shrimp recall was announced back in June. It included frozen shrimp sold at Whole Foods, Meijer, and many other grocery stores. On Friday, August 13, Avanti Frozen Foods announced that the recall is expanding. The recall started because of salmonella, impacting "various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined,...
Food SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Popular Frito-Lay potato chips recalled over potential of ‘serious or life-threatening’ allergic reaction

Bags of Wavy Lay’s Original potato chips have been recalled due to "undeclared milk ingredients" the company says could harm people with milk allergies.Frito-Lay announced the voluntary recall of 31 bags of the Wavy Lay’s Original product that were sold in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia."The recall is the result of an investigation following a consumer contact," the company said in a statement."Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume product contained inside the recalled bags."While no allergic reactions have been reported as a result...

Comments / 0

Community Policy