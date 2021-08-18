Judge rules that Christopher Columbus statue can stay in South Philly

Attorney George Bochetto on Court Decision to Allow Columbus Statue to Remain at Marconi Plaza. George Bochetto, attorney powerhouse in Philadelphia, rejoins the Dom Giordano Program for an update on the fight for the Christopher Columbus statue to remain in South Philadelphia. Yesterday, in a seven-page decision, a Philadelphia judge shot down the City’s push to remove the statue, writing “It is baffling to this Court as to how the City of Philadelphia wants to remove the Statue without any legal basis.” Bochetto brings us in the back-and-forth with the city and legal system that has led us to this point. Bochetto tells what he hopes to see at the Columbus statue site to protect it from potential vandalism. Finally, Bochetto and Giordano discuss the future of another controversial Philadelphia statue, that being of Frank Rizzo, which the city removed from the steps of City Hall.