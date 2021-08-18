‘The highlight of the summer’: Junior lifeguards practice rescue techniques at Sunset Cliffs
SAN DIEGO – Some junior lifeguards learned what it takes to carry out a cliff rescue Tuesday at Sunset Cliffs. Starting in the morning, junior lifeguards were guided by San Diego Fire-Rescue lifeguards to practice critical skills, including being lowered using a rope system, learning to tie basic knots, operating kayaks and jumping from the Ocean Beach Pier. It was open to local youth aged between 7 and 17 years old.fox5sandiego.com
