San Diego, CA

‘The highlight of the summer’: Junior lifeguards practice rescue techniques at Sunset Cliffs

By FOX 5 Digital Team
fox5sandiego.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO – Some junior lifeguards learned what it takes to carry out a cliff rescue Tuesday at Sunset Cliffs. Starting in the morning, junior lifeguards were guided by San Diego Fire-Rescue lifeguards to practice critical skills, including being lowered using a rope system, learning to tie basic knots, operating kayaks and jumping from the Ocean Beach Pier. It was open to local youth aged between 7 and 17 years old.

