Flood Warning issued for Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 03:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 23:16:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Henderson The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flood Warning for Henderson County in western North Carolina Transylvania County in western North Carolina * Until 945 AM EDT Wednesday. * At 334 AM EDT, Storm-total rainfall of 4-7" from Tropical Storm Fred continues to cause elevated stream levels across Transylvania and Henderson Counties. Most smaller streams have receded below critical levels, but larger streams and rivers remain above bankfull or Flood Stage, and Minor to Moderate flooding is ongoing, especially along the French Broad River from Rosman to Brevard to Fletcher and the Little River near Penrose. Residual flooding concerns continue across Transylvania and Henderson counties outside of the French Broad River valley as well, though conditions in these locations should continue to improve into the early morning. Therefore, the Flood Warning will be extended into the early morning hours to allow streams to crest and recede below critical levels. * Therefore, please continue to avoid all low-lying areas adjacent to streams. Do NOT cross flooded roadways as those roadways may have been damaged by swift currents. Avoid all low-water crossings as flood waters can rise quickly and without warning. Obey all high water signs and barricades as it is difficult to know how deep the water is over a roadway or whether that roadway has been damaged by floodwaters. * Some locations that may continue to experience flooding include Hendersonville, Brevard, Mills River, Fletcher, Flat Rock, Etowah, Mountain Home, Laurel Park, Saluda, Rosman, Penrose, Brevard, Pisgah Forest, Blantyre, Mills River, Horse Shoe, Chimney Rock Village, Dupont State Forest, Looking Glass.