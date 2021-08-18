Flood Warning issued for Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Transylvania FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY At 538 AM EDT, Storm-total rainfall of 4-7" from Tropical Storm Fred continues to cause elevated stream levels across Transylvania and Henderson Counties. Most smaller streams have receded below critical levels, but larger streams and rivers remain above bankfull or Flood Stage, and nuisance to Minor flooding is ongoing, especially along the French Broad River from Rosman to Brevard and the Little River near Penrose. Therefore, the Flood Warning will continue through this morning to allow the upper French Broad and the Little River to recede below bankfull levels. Please continue to avoid all low-lying areas adjacent to streams. Do NOT cross flooded roadways as those roadways may have been damaged by swift currents. Avoid all low-water crossings as flood waters can rise quickly and without warning. Obey all high water signs and barricades as it is difficult to know how deep the water is over a roadway or whether that roadway has been damaged by floodwaters. Some locations that may continue to experience flooding include Brevard, Rosman, Dupont State Forest, Connestee, Penrose and Little River In Transylvania County.