NYPD: Robbers break into car dealer, attack guard

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a group of men who broke into a Bronx car dealership, attacked a security guard, and stole a number of car keys earlier this month. Six men cut through a security gate at 26 Motors on Boston Road in the Edenwald section of the borough just after 4 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, police said. They then broke a glass door to get inside the manager's office and broke through the basement door with a crowbar, the NYPD said.