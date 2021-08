“In this league it’s important to win games like that. It’s important to win at home. I told them before the game, that you have to win at home. We have a lot of home games left. We have to continue to win at home. It’s important to the fans. It’s important to us. You have to make this place as close to what it was before, people being scared to come here. That’s what I told them after the match. A win is a win. I appreciate their efforts. I probably don’t say that enough because they sacrifice their bodies and try to perform to the best of their abilities. There is no one out there just tossing it off.