Cat Zingano suing Halle Berry after being snubbed of promised role in her new movie “Bruised”

It’s no secret. For after the release of the film, Catwoman was regarded as the biggest joke in Hollywood history. Catwoman starring Halle Berry was one of the most anticipated movies, but upon its release in 2004, it was coined as one of the worst films to ever touch the big screen. Despite bad critical acclaim, Halle Berry is doubling down on her role in the movie to this day. In a recent interview with EW, the star revealed that she doesn’t regret playing Catwoman at all.