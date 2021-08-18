Cancel
Cat Zingano suing Halle Berry after being snubbed of promised role in her new movie “Bruised”

By Joe McDonagh
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 8 days ago
Bellator contender Cat Zingano was all but set to be part of a MMA film starring Halle Berry “Bruised”, but interesting events led to her suing of the actress. Zingano, according to TMZ, was promised a prominent role in the film by Berry while under contract with the UFC. It was when “Alpha” was offered a UFC fight that she had a difficult decision to make, fight for the promotion or sit on the sidelines prioritizing the movie role. This decision would crazily enough prove costly for the now Bellator fighter.

