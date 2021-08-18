Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Column: The politics of fear

By JACK DeVINE Columnist
The Post and Courier
 8 days ago

When we lived in rural England, my wife Peggy and I enjoyed attending local farm-country events. A favorite was the sheep-herding competitions. Visualize the scene: a hundred or so sheep milling about aimlessly in a large green pasture, while at the far end stands a farmer with his border collie. The farmer whistles once, and the cute little dog turns manic, streaking across the field, barking and snarling, and in no time has the terrified sheep packed into a tight circle. Then, responding to more whistle orders from the farmer, the dog moves the whole flock this way, then that way, and ultimately out through a gate in the far side. And not one sheep dares to tiptoe out of line. Amazing.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Un#English#Americans#Un#Ipcc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Related
WorldDaily Beast

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.
Environmentresilience.org

The IPCC Report: Key Findings and Radical Implications

Beyond the headlines: what climate science now shows about Earth’s future. Can we act in time?. The UN-sponsored Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recently released its latest comprehensive report on the state of the earth’s climate. The much-anticipated report dominated the headlines for a few days in early August, then quickly disappeared amidst the latest news from Afghanistan, the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections in the US, and all the latest political rumblings. The report is vast and comprehensive in its scope, and is worthy of more focused attention outside of specialist scientific circles than it has received thus far.
HealthSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Why do humans wait for a crisis before acting?

What is it in human nature that makes us wait until matters become crises before we get motivated to act? Given the smoke that we in the mountains have been suffering and that made Denver’s air the very worst in the entire world, perhaps people will take more seriously the articles that are pointing to climate change and the need for humanity to pull itself together before it is too late. For years we have known, but only now, with enormous wildfires raging in California and our air being fouled to the point where breathing is a strain, are we reeling from the dangers we humans have brought upon ourselves.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

An indelible stain on Biden

The United States is rushing toward its greatest foreign policy crisis since 9/11 and perhaps one with more damaging impacts on the national character. On that terrible day 20 years ago, Americans ranging from New York’s finest to the passengers on United Flight 93 ran toward the danger, not away from it. Twenty years ago, the country rallied together to save, then to grieve and comfort, and then to avenge and deter.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis American

Politics of the pandemic?

The COVID-19 Delta variant firmly established itself in rural Missouri and is now infecting thousands throughout the state, including St. Louis city and county. As of late July, nearly 30% of COVID-positive swabs were linked to the Delta variant, according to local health officials. Most vaccine-hesitant counties nationwide are typically...
Public HealthNewsweek

Al Gore Says Top COVID Lesson Also Applies to Climate Change

Former U.S. vice president-turned-environmentalist Al Gore said Monday that one major lesson that should be learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is that the warnings by scientists should be heeded and not casually dismissed by politicians. Gore responded to the Monday publishing of a "deafening" United Nations climate change report which...
WorldQuad-Cities Times

Column: A sad end in Afghanistan

Suddenly, right here in Hate City, capital of our country that has long been running on high-test political vitriol, our leaders just steered us into a week of big news that was dominated by (of all things) bipartisanship!. It happened with such suddenness that cable TV’s talking heads were struck...
U.S. Politicssteynonline.com

The Politics of Fiasco

So much of the US media coverage continues to miss the geopolitical forest for the partisan-pissery trees. If you assert, as I do, that this is not Saigon but Suez, the dismal parochialism of the telly analysis is near delusional. To recap, first from the top of my Sunday column:
SocietyPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: Enjoyed Mazzuca column

I just wanted to say I really enjoyed Butch Mazzuca’s recent column, “A casual observation.“ It really made me think of our public schools’ role in pushing one-sided narratives or activism on children. The ”climate change“ discussion has definitely been politicized, and any unproven science should be discussed with debate and a healthy amount of skepticism if discussed in the public school system.
SocietyHuntsville Item

COLUMN: Let's let love to guide our decisions, not fear

Have we only seen a short reprieve in the political and social violence as we approach the 2022 elections?. Will we hear of more violence as we get deeper into 2021?. I fear that Americans will be tempted to believe the lies that are told to them throughout the next couple of years. With the spread of disinformation online and the uncertainty of a new administration, fear can cause people to do crazy things.
WorldWETM

Political Talk: The politics of Afghanistan

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Welcome to Political Talk with democratic commentator Dora Leland and republican commentator Tom Santulli. The evacuation of Afghanistan continues, with thousands being airlifted out of the capital city of Kabul each day. The Taliban solidifies its hold on the country. President Joe Biden stands by the...
Pennsylvania StateWaynesboro Record-Herald

Guest Column: New political party takes aim at Pennsylvania's broken politics

“No government can be free that does not allow all its citizens to participate in the formation and execution of her laws.”. Partisan politics have hit a tipping point. We are so polarized that we view our neighbors who disagree with us as enemies. Friendships are lost; families are not talking to each other; isolation and violence are increasing.
EnvironmentINFORUM

Letter: A bipartisan solution to climate change

The Senate recently passed a bipartisan infrastructure package that included some meaningful climate measures, including funding for North Dakota’s carbon sequestration efforts. It failed, however, to address methods of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in order to mitigate the current and predicted damage to our environment, our economy, and the lives of our citizens.

Comments / 0

Community Policy