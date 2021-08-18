Cancel
Video Games

Cyberpunk 2077 Is Now Dirt Cheap at Best Buy

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
Cover picture for the articleFor those that have been waiting to purchase Cyberpunk 2077, now just might be the perfect time to make a purchase. Right now, the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game are both available for the incredibly low price of just $10 at Best Buy! While the game has seen some discounts over the last year, this is easily the cheapest it's ever been, and probably the cheapest it will ever be. The asking price is only available for a limited time, and the $10 cost also includes the game's SteelBook case, as a free incentive. Readers can check it out right here.

