Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Retail sales fall, highlighting rocky recovery

By New York Times
finance-commerce.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Retail sales dropped in July, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday, showing signs that consumer spending was hampered amid an uneven economic recovery. The...

finance-commerce.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Economic Recovery#The New York Times#Finance Commerce#The Commerce Department#S P Global#Bank Of America#Daimler#The Federal Reserve#The Labor Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
BusinessPosted by
Daily Herald

US slightly upgrades GDP estimate for last quarter to 6.6%

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. economy grew at a robust 6.6% annual rate last quarter, slightly faster than previously estimated, the government said Thursday in a report that pointed to a sustained consumer-led rebound from the pandemic recession. But worries are growing that the delta variant of the coronavirus is beginning to cause a slowdown.
Real EstateWKTV

Sales of new homes rose 1% in July to annual rate of 708,000

WASHINGTON (AP) - Sales of new homes posted a modest 1% increase in July after three months of declines. The July sales increase left sales at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Sales had fallen in April, May and June. The median price of...
RetailRolla Daily News

Baker Column: Restrictions Impacting Companies

The last few days the stock market has been looking like me on roller skates, a little shaky. Let’s look at why that is. Investors seem to be concerned about higher Covid numbers and the potential for more restrictions that could affect the companies they are investing in. There is a potential that as more cities and organizations require masks or proof of vaccination that customers may think “it’s not worth the hassle” and slow down their activities and spending.
Real EstateNew York Post

July home sales climb 1 percent as prices skyrocket

Sales of new homes rose a modest 1 percent in July after a string of declines as new home prices soar to record levels. Sales last month reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Sales had fallen in April, May and June as builders confronted surging lumber prices and a shortage of workers.
Retailfinance-commerce.com

Sales bounce back at Macy’s, Kohl’s

NEW YORK — A return, at least temporarily, to near normalcy is giving a boost two of America’s largest department stores hit hard by the pandemic last year. Macy’s and Kohl’s raised their projections for 2021 Thursday after easily beating expectations in the just-ended second quarter. Americans are going back to stores again to buy dresses, luggage and other goods that fell to the bottom of the priority list last year when the pandemic struck.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
pymnts

UK July Retail Sales Fall Sharply But Remain Higher Than Pre-Pandemic Levels

U.K. retail sales, buoyed by high grocery store spending during the European Championship matches in June, dropped unexpectedly in July, The Guardian reported Friday (Aug 20). According to Great Britain's Office for National Statistics, there was a spike in high street and food sales during the football European Championship in June, but in July retail sales dropped sharply by 2.5 percent, as spending across supermarkets and among high street retailers plummeted.
RetailShareCast

UK retail sales unexpectedly fall in July

UK retail sales unexpectedly fell in July as people spent less on groceries and more on going out and as the boost from the Euros faded, according to figures released on Friday by the Office for National Statistics. Retail sales declined 2.5% on the month versus expectations for a 0.4%...
RetailPosted by
The Independent

Retail sales fall in July for first time since shops reopened

UK retail sales slipped last month to the weakest performance since shops reopened in April after lockdown restrictions, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retail sales volumes dropped by 2.5% between June and July 2021 but remain 5.8% ahead of pre-pandemic levels.It said this was partly driven by a decline in food store sales which were impacted by customers returning to hospitality venues and the end of the Euro 2020 football tournament.The figures come significantly below the expectations of analysts, who had forecast an increase of 0.2% for the month.Our latest data show retail sales fell...
Retailwhtc.com

Canada retail sales jump in June, but seen falling in July

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian retail sales surged 4.2% in June from May, led by a strong rebound in demand for clothing and accessories, while July retail sales likely fell 1.7%, data showed on Friday. The June gain was slightly below the average analyst estimate of 4.4%, Statistics Canada data showed....
Retailactionforex.com

CAD Falls Despite Solid Retail Sales

The Canadian dollar is in negative territory for a fifth straight day. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2902, up 0.57% on the day. June Retail Sales rebounded nicely, with gains of 4.2% for Headline Retail Sales (4.4% exp.) and 4.7% for Core Retail Sales (4.6% exp.). In May, the headline read was -2.1% and core retail sales at -2.0%. The strong gains are attributable to the easing of Covid restrictions.
BusinessPosted by
AFP

US retail sales fall amid Delta variant worries, supply chain woes

Americans spent less on autos, but more at restaurants and bars in July, while Walmart shoppers returned to stores, buoyed by widespread Covid-19 vaccinations. The countervailing trends apparent in the latest batch of government and corporate reports Tuesday, showed the difficulty in predicting the path for the world's largest economy and the complicated calculations facing the Federal Reserve as it ponders when to pull back on its stimulus efforts. The trove of data included weaker-than-expected July retail sales but better Walmart earnings, suggesting US consumers remain on solid footing, but with a less euphoric outlook compared with earlier in the summer. Government stimulus checks and child tax credits along with widening vaccine access in recent months had lifted hopes the US economy was finally on the cusp of exiting the pandemic, but the rise of the Delta variant and fading impact of aid payments are taking the edge off spending.
Retailthurrott.com

Amazon Retail Sales Surpass Walmart

Customers spent more money at Amazon in the past 12 months than they did at Walmart, making it the world’s largest retailer outside of China. That’s according to data from Wall Street estimates compiled by the financial research firm FactSet and first reported by The New York Times. According to the estimates, Amazon customers spent over $610 billion in the past year, compared to $566 billion for Walmart.
Stocksetftrends.com

Inverse ETFs Shine as Stocks Fall amid Disappointing Retail Sales Data

While Monday’s trading was relatively muted, stock indexes and index ETFs tumbled on Tuesday, as July retail sales fell and broadening concerns about stagnant global economic growth affected markets. But the decline could offer a chance for those on the sidelines to get on board, while giving inverse ETF investors some short-term profits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy