Retail sales fall, highlighting rocky recovery

Americans spent less on autos, but more at restaurants and bars in July, while Walmart shoppers returned to stores, buoyed by widespread Covid-19 vaccinations. The countervailing trends apparent in the latest batch of government and corporate reports Tuesday, showed the difficulty in predicting the path for the world's largest economy and the complicated calculations facing the Federal Reserve as it ponders when to pull back on its stimulus efforts. The trove of data included weaker-than-expected July retail sales but better Walmart earnings, suggesting US consumers remain on solid footing, but with a less euphoric outlook compared with earlier in the summer. Government stimulus checks and child tax credits along with widening vaccine access in recent months had lifted hopes the US economy was finally on the cusp of exiting the pandemic, but the rise of the Delta variant and fading impact of aid payments are taking the edge off spending.