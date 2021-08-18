Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Skyler Horder Commits to In-State University of San Diego for Fall 2022

By Anya Pelshaw
swimswam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSprinter Skyler Holder has announced her commitment to the University of San Diego beginning next fall as a member of the class of 2026. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Danville, CA
City
San Ramon, CA
Local
California Education
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private University#Swimswam#Diablo Aquatics#California High School#Fitterandfaster Com#Fft Social Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
MusicFox News

Rolling Stones will go ahead with US tour after Charlie Watts' death

It’s only rock ‘n’ roll, so the Rolling Stones will play on without drummer Charlie Watts — and you’ll like it. The rock band will continue their US tour in September, according to the Sun, and the band will pay an emotional tribute to their fallen friend at their concert next month.
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Clay Travis: Rachel Nichols tried to keep up with wokeism and still got canceled

Veteran reporter Rachel Nichols became another victim on ESPN’s growing list of cancellations. As ESPN picked up the pace on covering race over sports, Nichols kept up with the increasingly woke company and fed the right buzz words through a face covering on Zoom interviews. From the jump, she proved to be all in with posturing, blindly supporting the BLM movement and the NBA’s hypocrisy related to China’s human right laws.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House moderates call on Biden to reconsider Aug. 31 evacuation deadline

A group of House moderates is calling on President Biden to reconsider his Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan as the administration evacuates stranded Americans and Afghans fleeing the Taliban. A statement by the Problem Solvers Caucus asks Biden to reconsider the Aug. 31 deadline and "provide a clear plan...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump accuses Jan. 6 panel of trying to distract

Former President Trump accused the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol of trying to “distract” with its latest request for records. In a statement issued through his Save America PAC, Trump slammed the “Leftist ‘select committee’” for asking for documents and communications from his administration as part of its probe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy