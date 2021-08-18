All-or-nothing room assessment renewal could put S.F. hotels in a bind

Mide Akinsade, AIA, NCARB, NOMA, RIBA, LEED AP, joins the Houston studio of Perkins&Will as Design Director. Akinsade, whose research-driven designs for cultural, higher education, and science/technology clients around the world earned critical acclaim, represents the third member of the Houston studio’s tripartite leadership group. In this high-profile role for the Houston practice, Akinsade is responsible for ensuring that the architectural design of each project is compatible with the character of the client, while at the same time setting up a strong design language that is extendable into future projects. He will champion Perkins&Will’s Living Design framework and ensure all projects meet the highest standards of technical rigor, innovation, and beauty. He joins an engaged community of nearly two dozen architectural design directors and a growing number of interior design directors from around the firm working to set and uphold global standards of design excellence.