Local businesses institute COVID policies as cases around the state balloon

New initiative offered through City’s Race to Trace Resource Team. As COVID continues to surge, Miami Beach wants to make it easy for local businesses to help their employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. This week, the City announced its Race To Trace Resource Team, a group of “seasoned Florida Department of Health (Miami-Dade) contact tracers,” will bring the vaccine to any Miami Beach business that requests it. The vaccines will be administered by registered nurses or physicians. All the business has to do is provide a contact name, phone number, email address, business name and address, and the type of business. Click here for more information and to request to have someone contact you to schedule a vaccination date(s) that best fit your employees' schedules.