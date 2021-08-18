Cancel
Jackson, MS

Local businesses institute COVID policies as cases around the state balloon

By Patrice Clark
WLBT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of the top local entertainment and performing arts venues are changing their COVID-19 policies to prevent the spread of the virus. It’s a trend happening across the country as they welcome patrons back indoors. Big changes are on the way at Duling Hall due to...

www.wlbt.com

Related
WLBT

Mississippi gov: Try to keep schools open amid rise in COVID

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says his goal is to keep as many schools open as possible, even as COVID-19 cases continue rising. He says Thursday that he does not want children to lose academic advancement. Mississippi’s only pediatric hospital is treating its largest number of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic.
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

COVID-19 in Schools: Quick look at active cases around the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — We're around two weeks since many students in the metro returned to the classroom for the new school year. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, many districts have begun reporting on the positive cases in their districts. Some even reporting the active quarantines in their districts.
Jackson, MSWLBT

Lumumba: Vaccine required for employees for city contractors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees of contractors for the city of Jackson will now be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative test. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced that he had amended his executive order requiring the vaccinations/testing at a Tuesday press conference. “These vendors...
Hadley, MAthereminder.com

Hadley institutes indoor masking policy

HADLEY – The town of Hadley joined other local Hampshire County communities in instituting an indoor mask mandate. The order, which was announced on Aug. 19 and went into effect on Aug. 22, requires all persons 5 years of age and older to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces and private spaces open to the public, regardless of vaccination status.
Small BusinessWVNT-TV

Local business showcases products at State Fair of WV

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — One of the great things about the State Fair of West Virginia is the chance for local businesses to showcase their products. One of those businesses is Tarbilly’s Grilling Sauce made in Wyoming County. Bobby Collins is the owner. He brought five different sauces for people to try, including the Original Sauce, the Competition Sweet, Tarbillys Heat, Honey Chipotle Mustard Sauce, and Caroline-style Vinegar sauce. Collins said business is great so far.
Miami Beach, FLremiamibeach.com

Miami Beach Bringing COVID Vaccines to Local Businesses

New initiative offered through City’s Race to Trace Resource Team. As COVID continues to surge, Miami Beach wants to make it easy for local businesses to help their employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. This week, the City announced its Race To Trace Resource Team, a group of “seasoned Florida Department of Health (Miami-Dade) contact tracers,” will bring the vaccine to any Miami Beach business that requests it. The vaccines will be administered by registered nurses or physicians. All the business has to do is provide a contact name, phone number, email address, business name and address, and the type of business. Click here for more information and to request to have someone contact you to schedule a vaccination date(s) that best fit your employees' schedules.
Florida Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Local hospitals change policies as COVID rises

SEBRING — Throughout the state of Florida, hospitals are reporting record admissions due to the COVID-19 virus and have been forced to change visitation and elected procedure policies. It was only a matter of time before hospitals in Highlands County changed their policies in response to the record-breaking caseloads. For...
Small Businesswdhn.com

Local business sees the effects from the COVID surge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — In 2020, many businesses struggled to stay afloat as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world. With vaccines being administered and guidelines loosening, business started to pick up once again. Now with the Delta variant making its way through the Wiregrass, many small businesses are seeing the same struggles again.
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

Balloon Fiesta concerns as COVID cases rise and restrictions tighten

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With COVID-19 and the new Delta variant spreading rapidly, people are starting to get concerned about the fate of this year’s Balloon Fiesta. The event is a little over a month away. “Balloon Fiesta has been working a bit ahead of the curve,” said Tom Garrity, spokesperson for the Balloon Fiesta.

